Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightTirurchevron_rightഡോ.ഡെന്നിസ് പോൾ...
    Tirur
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 6:28 PM IST

    ഡോ.ഡെന്നിസ് പോൾ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡെന്റൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ തിരൂർ ബ്രാഞ്ച് പ്രസിഡന്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡോ.ഡെന്നിസ് പോൾ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡെന്റൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ തിരൂർ ബ്രാഞ്ച് പ്രസിഡന്റ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡെന്റൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐ.ഡി.എ) തിരൂർ ബ്രാഞ്ച് വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗത്തിൽ ഐ.ഡി.എ സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ.ദീബു.ജെ മാത്യു സംസാരിക്കുന്നു

    തിരൂർ: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡെന്റൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐ.ഡി.എ) തിരൂർ ബ്രാഞ്ച് അധ്യക്ഷനായി ഡോ.ഡെന്നിസ് പോളിനെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഞായറാഴ്ച തിരൂർ ബി.പി.അങ്ങാടി മെഹഖ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ വെച്ച് നടന്ന വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡെന്റൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ.ദീബു.ജെ മാത്യു മുഖ്യാഥിതിയായിരുന്നു.

    ഐ.ഡി.എ തിരൂർ ബ്രാഞ്ച് സെക്രട്ടറിയായി ഡോ.ഫെമിഷയേയും ട്രഷററായി ഡോ.അഷ്റഫിനെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.

    ഐ.എം.എ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോ.ഇന്ദിര വേണുഗോപാൽ, തിരൂർ ഐ.എം.എ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ.ജംഷീർ, ഐ.ഡി.എ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോ.മുഹമ്മദ് ഫൈസൽ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.




    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TirurIndian Dental Association
    News Summary - Dr. Dennis Paul, President, Indian Dental Association Tirur Branch
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X