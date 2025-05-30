Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Parappanangadi
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 9:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 9:55 AM IST

    ക​ട​ലോ​ര​ത്ത് മാ​ലി​ന്യ കൂ​മ്പാ​രം; രോ​ഗ​ഭീ​തി​യി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ

    ക​ട​ലോ​ര​ത്ത് മാ​ലി​ന്യ കൂ​മ്പാ​രം; രോ​ഗ​ഭീ​തി​യി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ
    പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ​ദ്ദാം ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ അ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​ലി​ന്യം

    പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി: സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​രു​ദ്ധ​ർ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ത​ള​ളി​യ​തും ക​ട​ലി​ൽ അ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​കൂ​ടി​യ​തു​മാ​യ മാ​ലി​ന്യം ക​ട​ൽ​ത്തീ​ര​ത്തേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് കൂ​മ്പാ​ര​മാ​യി. പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ​ദ്ദാം ബീ​ച്ച് ക​ട​ലോ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് മാ​ലി​ന്യ കൂ​മ്പാ​രം അ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. വ​ലി​യ വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ക്കം ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ത​ള്ളി​യ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​മാ​ണ് ക​ര​യി​ൽ തി​രി​കെ​യെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മ​ഴ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ രോ​ഗ​വ്യാ​പ​ന സാ​ധ്യ​ത മ​ന​സി​ലാ​ക്കി തീ​രം ശു​ചീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് നേ​താ​വും പൊ​തു പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​സാ​ഖ് ചോ​ക്കാ​ലി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:local NewsdiseasesSewagedumpBeach area
