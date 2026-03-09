Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightParappanangadichevron_rightട്രെയിൻ യാത്രക്കിടെ...
    Parappanangadi
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2026 8:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2026 8:30 AM IST

    ട്രെയിൻ യാത്രക്കിടെ സ്ത്രീയോട് മോശം പെരുമാറ്റം; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ട്രെയിൻ യാത്രക്കിടെ സ്ത്രീയോട് മോശം പെരുമാറ്റം; യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​സ്ത​ഫ

    പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി: ഷൊ​ർ​ണൂ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ട്രെ​യി​നി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​യോ​ട് അ​പ​മ​ര്യാ​ദ​യാ​യി പെ​രു​മാ​റി​യ പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ​ദ്ദാം ബീ​ച്ചി​ന​ടു​ത്തി​ള്ള എ.​പി. മു​സ്ത​ഫ​യെ​യാ​ണ് (45) പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി എ​സ്.​ഐ ശ്യാം, ​എ.​എ​സ്.​ഐ സ്വ​പ്ന എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പ്ര​തി​യെ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യി പ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:train journeymisbehavingarrestedWomans
    News Summary - Man arrested for misbehaving with woman during train journey
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X