Madhyamam
    Nilambur
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 1:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 1:47 PM IST

    കാർ ചായക്കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറി ഏഴുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    അപകടം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.30ന്
    കാർ ചായക്കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറി ഏഴുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    കനോലി പ്ലോട്ടിൽ വഴിയോര ചായക്കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറിയ കാർ

    നിലമ്പൂർ: കനോലി പ്ലോട്ടിൽ കാർ വഴിയോര ചായക്കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറി ഏഴുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.30ഓടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഭാഗത്തുനിന്നു വന്ന കാർ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് ഇടിച്ചുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു. കട ഭാഗികമായി തകർന്നു. കടയുടെ തൂണിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ചുനിന്നതിനാലാണ് കൂടുതൽ അപകടം ഒഴിവായത്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Car accident
    News Summary - car accident in nilambur
