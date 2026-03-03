Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Melattur
    Posted On
    date_range 3 March 2026 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 March 2026 10:52 AM IST

    ചെങ്ങണംകുന്നിൽ 3700 വാഴകൾ കാറ്റിൽ നശിച്ചു

    melattur
    കാറ്റിലും മഴയിലും പാതിരിക്കോട് ചെങ്ങണംകുന്നിൽ നശിച്ച വാഴകൾ

    മേലാറ്റൂർ: മഴക്ക് അകമ്പടിവന്ന കാറ്റിൽ 3700 വാഴകൾ നശിച്ചു. പാതിരിക്കോട് ചെങ്ങണംകുന്നിൽ പാട്ടത്തിനെടുത്ത 18 ഏക്കർ സ്ഥലത്ത് കൃഷിചെയ്ത കുലച്ച വാഴകളാണ് കാറ്റിൽ നിലംപൊത്തിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ടാണ് സംഭവം. കൽകുണ്ട് സ്വദേശികളായ തോമ്പുന്നയിൽ അജിൻ തോമസിന്റെ 1000 വാഴ, കണ്ണംതൊടിക റസാഖിന്റെ 850 വാഴ, തോമ്പുന്നയിൽ തോമസിന്റെ 950 വാഴ, ബ്ലെസി തോമസിന്റെ 900 വാഴ എന്നിവയാണ് കാറ്റിൽ നശിച്ചത്. കൃഷിസ്ഥലം എടപ്പറ്റ കൃഷി ഓഫിസർ ആതിരയും സംഘവും സന്ദർശിച്ച് നഷ്ടം വിലയിരുത്തി.

    TAGS:Melatturagriculture
    News Summary - 3700 banana trees were destroyed by the wind in Chenganamkunnu
