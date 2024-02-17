Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT
പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുള്ള തൊണ്ടി വാഹനങ്ങൾ കത്തിനശിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - vehicles in police custody were burnt
കുറ്റിപ്പുറം: പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുള്ള തൊണ്ടി വാഹനങ്ങൾ കത്തി നശിച്ചു. കനത്ത ചൂടിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് അഗ്നിബാധയെന്നാണ് വിവരം. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ഓടെയാണ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിസരത്തെ വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചത്.
വിവിധ ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായി കുറ്റിപ്പുറം പൊലീസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത വാഹനങ്ങളാണ് ഇവ. തിരൂർ, പൊന്നാനി, എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് അഗ്നിശമന സേനയെത്തി തീയണച്ചു. കത്തി നശിച്ചവയിൽ ഏറെയും മണൽക്കടത്ത് വാഹനങ്ങളാണ്. മിനി ലോറി, ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ, ഓംമ്നി വാൻ, മിനി പിക്കപ്പ്, ജീപ്പ് എന്നിവയാണ് കത്തിയത്.
