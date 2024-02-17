Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuttippuram
    Posted On
    17 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    17 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലു​ള്ള തൊ​ണ്ടി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലു​ള്ള തൊ​ണ്ടി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റം: പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലു​ള്ള തൊ​ണ്ടി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ക​ന​ത്ത ചൂ​ടി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    വി​വി​ധ ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റം പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​വ. തി​രൂ​ർ, പൊ​ന്നാ​നി, എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ച​വ​യി​ൽ ഏ​റെ​യും മ​ണ​ൽ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. മി​നി ലോ​റി, ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ, ഓം​മ്‌​നി വാ​ൻ, മി​നി പി​ക്ക​പ്പ്, ജീ​പ്പ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് ക​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    News Summary - vehicles in police custody were burnt
