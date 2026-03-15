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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightKaruvarakunduchevron_rightനിരോധിത പുകയില...
    Karuvarakundu
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2026 11:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2026 11:56 AM IST

    നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

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    നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
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    മുഹമ്മദ് ഫൈസൽ

    കരുവാരകുണ്ട്: നിരോധിത പുകയില വസ്തുക്കളുമായി യുവാവ് പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ. പുത്തനഴി തെങ്ങുംതൊടിക മുഹമ്മദ് ഫൈസലിനെയാണ് (45) കരുവാരകുണ്ട് സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഹൗസ് ഓഫിസർ അനീഷ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    രഹസ്യവിവരത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മുഹമ്മദ് ഫൈസലിന്റെ വീട്ടിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് 4383 പാക്ക് ഹാൻസ്, 32 പാക്ക് കൂൾ ലിപ് എന്നിവ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ചില്ലറ വ്യാപാരികൾക്ക് ഇവ എത്തിച്ചുനൽകുന്ന ഫൈസൽ മൂന്നാം തവണയാണ് പൊലീസ് പിടിയിലാകുന്നത്. എസ്.ഐ അരവിന്ദാക്ഷൻ, ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരായ യൂസുഫ്, ഉല്ലാസ്, ബിജേഷ് കുമാർ, നസീമ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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