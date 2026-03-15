നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 March 2026 11:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 March 2026 11:56 AM IST
നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Young man arrested with banned tobacco products
കരുവാരകുണ്ട്: നിരോധിത പുകയില വസ്തുക്കളുമായി യുവാവ് പൊലീസ് പിടിയിൽ. പുത്തനഴി തെങ്ങുംതൊടിക മുഹമ്മദ് ഫൈസലിനെയാണ് (45) കരുവാരകുണ്ട് സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഹൗസ് ഓഫിസർ അനീഷ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
രഹസ്യവിവരത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മുഹമ്മദ് ഫൈസലിന്റെ വീട്ടിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് 4383 പാക്ക് ഹാൻസ്, 32 പാക്ക് കൂൾ ലിപ് എന്നിവ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ചില്ലറ വ്യാപാരികൾക്ക് ഇവ എത്തിച്ചുനൽകുന്ന ഫൈസൽ മൂന്നാം തവണയാണ് പൊലീസ് പിടിയിലാകുന്നത്. എസ്.ഐ അരവിന്ദാക്ഷൻ, ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരായ യൂസുഫ്, ഉല്ലാസ്, ബിജേഷ് കുമാർ, നസീമ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story