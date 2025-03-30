Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 30 March 2025 10:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 March 2025 10:23 AM IST

    കാ​റ്റി​ൽ ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ വാ​ഴ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നാ​ശം

    നാ​ലു ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ന​ഷ്ടം
    ക​ല്ലാ​മൂ​ല അ​മ്പ​തേ​ക്ക​റി​ൽ കാ​റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ വാ​ഴ​ക​ൾ

    കാ​ളി​കാ​വ്: വേ​ന​ൽ മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ മ​ല​യോ​ര​ത്ത് ക​ന​ത്ത നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം. ക​ല്ലാ​മൂ​ല വ​ള്ളി​പ്പൂ​ള അ​മ്പ​തേ​ക്ക​ർ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ വാ​ഴ​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ല്ലാ​മൂ​ല​യി​ലെ കു​ന്ന​ത്ത് ജ​രീ​ർ, ക​രി​മ്പി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹാ​രി​സ് വാ​ഴ​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​ത്.

    നാ​ലു ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ് ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. കു​ല​ച്ച​തും മൂ​പ്പെ​ത്താ​തു​മാ​യ വാ​ഴ​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. കൃ​ഷി​നാ​ശം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശം ക​ർ​ഷ​ക കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ.​പി. രാ​ജ​ൻ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

