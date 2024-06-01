Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightEdappalchevron_rightകനത്ത മഴയിൽ മരം...
    Edappal
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:27 AM GMT

    കനത്ത മഴയിൽ മരം കടപുഴകി ട്രാൻഫോർമർ തകർന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    rain
    cancel

    എടപ്പാൾ: കനത്ത മഴയിൽ പൊൽപ്പാക്കരയിൽ മരം കടപുഴകി ലൈൻ കമ്പിയിലേക്ക് വീണ് ട്രാൻസ്ഫോർമറും നിലംപൊത്തി. ഇതോടെ പ്രദേശത്തെ വൈദ്യുതിയും ഗതാഗതവും മുടങ്ങി. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:edappalheavy rain
    News Summary - Transformer was damaged due to heavy rain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick