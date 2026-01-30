ചോക്കാട്-നാൽപ്പത് സെൻറ് റോഡിന് ബജറ്റിൽ ഒരു കോടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jan 2026 10:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jan 2026 10:06 AM IST
ചോക്കാട്-നാൽപ്പത് സെൻറ് റോഡിന് ബജറ്റിൽ ഒരു കോടിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - One crore in the budget for Chokkad-Nalpat Cent road
Listen to this Article
ചോക്കാട്: ചോക്കാട് അങ്ങാടിയിൽനിന്ന് പെടയന്താൾ വഴി നാൽപത് സെൻ്റിലേക്കുള്ള റോഡ് നവീകരണത്തിന് സംസ്ഥാന ബജറ്റിൽ ഒരു കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി എ.പി. അനിൽകുമാർ എം.എൽ.എ. ചോക്കാട് കുടുംബാരോഗ്യ കേന്ദ്രവും, ജില്ലയിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ആദിവാസി ഉന്നതിയും സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്ന നാൽപ്പത് സെൻറിലേക്കുള്ള റോഡ് ബി.എം ആൻഡ് ബി.സി നവീകരണമാണ് നടക്കുക.
നിലവിൽ പൊട്ടിപ്പൊളിഞ്ഞ് തകർന്ന് കിടക്കുന്ന റോഡാണിത്. ടി.കെ. നഗറുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന റോഡ് വികസിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് കാർഷിക മേഖലക്ക് ഏറെ അനുഗ്രഹമാവും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story