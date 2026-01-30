Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    30 Jan 2026 10:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    30 Jan 2026 10:06 AM IST

    ചോക്കാട്-നാൽപ്പത് സെൻറ് റോഡിന് ബജറ്റിൽ ഒരു കോടി

    ചോക്കാട്-നാൽപ്പത് സെൻറ് റോഡിന് ബജറ്റിൽ ഒരു കോടി
    ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന ചോ​ക്കാ​ട്-നാ​ൽ​പ്പ​ത് സെൻറ് ടി.​കെ ന​ഗ​ർ റോ​ഡ്

    ചോ​ക്കാ​ട്: ചോ​ക്കാ​ട് അ​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പെ​ട​യ​ന്താ​ൾ വ​ഴി നാ​ൽ​പ​ത് സെ​ൻ്റി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​രു കോ​ടി രൂ​പ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​താ​യി എ.​പി. അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ. ചോ​ക്കാ​ട് കു​ടും​ബാ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​വും, ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ആ​ദി​വാ​സി ഉ​ന്ന​തി​യും സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന നാ​ൽ​പ്പ​ത് സെൻറി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് ബി.​എം ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ബി.​സി ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ക.

    നി​ല​വി​ൽ പൊ​ട്ടി​പ്പൊ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന റോ​ഡാ​ണി​ത്. ടി.​കെ. ന​ഗ​റു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന റോ​ഡ് വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്ക് ഏ​റെ അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹ​മാ​വും.

