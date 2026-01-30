Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Changaramkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 10:13 AM IST

    മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ പ്രാ​വി​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ

    മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ പ്രാ​വി​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ
    മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ് അ​വ​ശ​നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യ പ്രാ​വി​ൻ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ മൂ​ക്കു​ത​ല

    ഗ​വ. ഹ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ശ്രീ​ജേ​ഷി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    ച​ങ്ങ​രം​കു​ളം: സ്കൂ​ൾ വ​രാ​ന്ത​യി​ൽ മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ് കി​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന പ്രാ​വി​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി. മൂ​ക്കു​ത​ല ഗ​വ. ഹ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ൾ വ​രാ​ന്ത​യി​ൽ മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ് കി​ട​ന്ന് അ​വ​ശ​നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യ പ്രാ​വി​ൻ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക പ​രി​ച​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ശേ​ഷം മി​ണ്ടാ പ്രാ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​നാ​യ ശ്രീ​ജേ​ഷ് പ​ന്താ​വൂ​രി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. മി​റാ​ജ്, ന​ജ്മ​ൽ ഷം​നാ​ദ്, അ​സ്‌​ലം എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പ​രി​ച​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    News Summary - Students rescue a lost baby pigeon
