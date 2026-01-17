Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mukkam
    Mukkam
    Posted On
    17 Jan 2026 7:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 Jan 2026 7:31 AM IST

    വളർത്തുനായ് കടിച്ചു വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    വളർത്തുനായ് കടിച്ചു വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യെ നാ​യ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ദൃ​ശ്യം

    Listen to this Article

    മുക്കം: മലയോര മേഖലയിൽ തെരുവ് നായ് ശല്യം മൂലം ജനങ്ങൾ പൊറുതിമുട്ടുന്നതിനിടെ വളർത്തുനായയുടെ ആക്രമണവും. മുക്കം നഗരസഭയിലക്ക മണാശ്ശേരിയിലാണ് സംഭവം. മുതുകുറ്റി ഉള്ളാട്ടിൽ വിനോദ് മണാശ്ശേരിയുടെ മകൾ അഭിഷ(17) ക്കാണ് കടിയേറ്റത്. അഭിഷയെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഈ നായ പിന്നീട് കെ.എം.സി.ടി യിൽ പഠിക്കുന്ന മറ്റൊരു വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ കടിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചു .വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ നായ ഓടിക്കുന്നതിനെ സി.സി.ടി.വി ദൃശ്യം ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:mukkampet dogDog bittenStudent injured
    News Summary - Student injured after being bitten by pet dog
