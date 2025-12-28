Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Dec 2025 2:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Dec 2025 2:48 PM IST
നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
മുക്കം: കക്കാട് മഞ്ചറ നൗഷാദ് (44) നിര്യാതനായി. പാലിയേറ്റീവ് കെയർ, ഹജ്ജ് വളണ്ടിയറും ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായിരുന്നു. പരേതനായ മഞ്ചറ ഉണ്ണിമോയിൻ കുട്ടി ഹാജിയുടെ മകനാണ്.
മാതാവ്: സഹീദ കണ്ണഞ്ചേരി (കൊടിയത്തൂർ). പരേതനായ എം ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് മൗലവിയുടെ സഹോദര പുത്രനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഷിജിന മുണ്ടേങ്ങര ( എം.എ.ഒ യു.പി സ്കൂൾ എളയൂർ): മക്കൾ: അസ് ലി ഇസാൻ, അസിൽ അയാൻ, അഫിൻ തഹാനി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഇഖ്ബാൽ. (സൗദി), നജ്മുദ്ധീൻ (ഖത്തർ ),റഷീദ (സൗത്ത് കൊടിയത്തൂർ),ഫൗസിയ (കാളികാവ്), പരേതനായ അഹമ്മദ് സലീം.
ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ രാവിലെ 9 മണിക്ക് കക്കാട് കുന്നത്ത് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് .
