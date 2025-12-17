തകർന്ന കുറ്റിക്കടവ്- കണ്ണിപറമ്പ് റോഡിൽ യാത്ര ദുഷ്കരം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 Dec 2025 9:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Dec 2025 9:59 AM IST
തകർന്ന കുറ്റിക്കടവ്- കണ്ണിപറമ്പ് റോഡിൽ യാത്ര ദുഷ്കരംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Travelling on the collapsed kuttikadavu - Kanniparamba road is difficult
Listen to this Article
മാവൂർ: ടാറിങ് തകർന്ന കുറ്റിക്കടവ്-കണ്ണിപറമ്പ് റോഡിൽ യാത്ര ദുഷ്കരമായി. റോഡിൽ പലയിടത്തും ടാറിളകി കുണ്ടും കുഴിയുമായി കിടക്കുകയാണ്. വാഹന ഗതാഗതവും കാൽനടയാത്രയും ദുഷ്കരമാണ്. മഴ പെയ്താൽ കുഴികൾ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടാകുന്നു. റോഡിൽ ടാറിങ് നടത്തിയിട്ട് വർഷങ്ങളായി. അതിനാൽ റോഡ് തകർന്നിട്ട് വർഷങ്ങളായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ അഞ്ച്-ഏഴ് വാർഡുകളിലൂടെയാണ് റോഡ് കടന്നുപോകുന്നത്. ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തിന്റെ അധീനതയിലുള്ള റോഡ് നന്നാക്കാൻ എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്ന് നടപടിയെടുക്കണമെന്നാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story