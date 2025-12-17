Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Mavoor
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 9:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 9:59 AM IST

    തകർന്ന കുറ്റിക്കടവ്- കണ്ണിപറമ്പ് റോഡിൽ യാത്ര ദുഷ്കരം

    റോഡിൽ ടാറിങ് നടത്തിയിട്ട് വർഷങ്ങളായി
    തകർന്ന് യാത്ര ദുഷ്‍കരമായ കുറ്റിക്കടവ്- കണ്ണിപറമ്പ് റോഡ്

    മാവൂർ: ടാറിങ് തകർന്ന കുറ്റിക്കടവ്-കണ്ണിപറമ്പ് റോഡിൽ യാത്ര ദുഷ്‍കരമായി. റോഡിൽ പലയിടത്തും ടാറിളകി കുണ്ടും കുഴിയുമായി കിടക്കുകയാണ്. വാഹന ഗതാഗതവും കാൽനടയാത്രയും ദുഷ്‍കരമാണ്. മഴ പെയ്താൽ കുഴികൾ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടാകുന്നു. റോഡിൽ ടാറിങ് നടത്തിയിട്ട് വർഷങ്ങളായി. അതിനാൽ റോഡ് തകർന്നിട്ട് വർഷങ്ങളായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ അഞ്ച്-ഏഴ് വാർഡുകളിലൂടെയാണ് റോഡ് കടന്നുപോകുന്നത്. ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തിന്റെ അധീനതയിലുള്ള റോഡ് നന്നാക്കാൻ എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്ന് നടപടിയെടുക്കണമെന്നാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.

    TAGS:PWD departmentMavoor RoadRoad collapseKozhikode
    News Summary - Travelling on the collapsed kuttikadavu - Kanniparamba road is difficult
