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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightKoduvallychevron_rightഹജ്ജ് പഠന ക്ലാസ്...
    Koduvally
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2026 11:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2026 11:13 PM IST

    ഹജ്ജ് പഠന ക്ലാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    ഹജ്ജ് പഠന ക്ലാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
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    എളേറ്റിൽ വാദി ഹുസ്ന ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ മുസ്തഫ ഹുദവി ആക്കോട് ഹജ്ജ് ക്ലാസ് എടുക്കുന്നു

    കൊടുവള്ളി: കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയിൽനിന്ന് ഈ വർഷം ഹജ്ജിന് പോകുന്നവർക്കുള്ള പഠന ക്ലാസ് എളേറ്റിൽ വാദി ഹുസ്ന ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടത്തി. മുസ്തഫ ഹുദവി ആക്കോട് ക്ലാസ് നയിച്ചു.

    വാദി ഹുസ്ന എജുക്കേഷനൽ ആൻഡ് ചാരിറ്റബ്ൾ ട്രസ്റ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.കെ. ജബ്ബാർ മാസ്റ്റർ, വാദി ഹുസ്ന മാനേജർ കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ മാസ്റ്റർ, ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലാ കോഓർഡിനേറ്റർ നൗഫൽ മങ്ങാട്, മദ്റസ സദർ ഇബ്രാഹിം മുസ്ലിയാർ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.

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