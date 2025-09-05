Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Chelannur
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 2:45 PM IST
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 2:45 PM IST

    സലീന നിര്യാതയായി

    സലീന നിര്യാതയായി
    ചേളന്നൂർ (കോഴിക്കോട്): ഏഴേ ആറിലെ ക്യൂറോമെഡ് മെഡിക്കൽ ഷോപ്പ് ഉടമ മേലേടത്ത് ഹനീഫയുടെ ഭാര്യ മേലേടത്ത് സലീന (50) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഹന്ന പർവീൺ, ഹാമി, ഹിബ പർവീൻ. മരുമകൻ: ഷാമിൽ അരീക്കോട്.

    മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് 5.30ന് 7/6 മസ്ജിദുൽ ഇഹ്സാനിൽ. ഖബറടക്കം ചെലപ്രം ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    obituary saleena
