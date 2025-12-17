ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്ററിലേക്കുള്ള ജലവിതരണ പൈപ്പ് നശിപ്പിച്ചനിലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST
ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്ററിലേക്കുള്ള ജലവിതരണ പൈപ്പ് നശിപ്പിച്ചനിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The water supply pipe to the dialysis center is in a damaged state
ബാലുശ്ശേരി: ബാലുശ്ശേരി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്ററിലേക്കുള്ള ശുദ്ധജല വിതരണ പൈപ്പ് ലൈൻ സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധർ മുറിച്ചു നശിപ്പിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ടോടെയാണ് പൈപ്പ് മുറിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്. ഇതുമൂലം ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്ററിലേക്കുള്ള ജലവിതരണം മുടങ്ങുകയും അൽപസമയം ഡയാലിസിസിന് തടസ്സം നേരിടുകയുമുണ്ടായി. പൈപ്പ് മുറിച്ച സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധരെ കണ്ടെത്തി കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് ആശുപത്രി ജീവനക്കാരും നാട്ടുകാരും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
