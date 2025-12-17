Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Balussery
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST

    ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്ററിലേക്കുള്ള ജലവിതരണ പൈപ്പ് നശിപ്പിച്ചനിലയിൽ

    ബാ​ലു​ശ്ശേ​രി താ​ലൂ​ക്കാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ ഡ​യാ​ലി​സി​സ് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ശു​ദ്ധ​ജ​ല വി​ത​ര​ണ പൈ​പ്പ് മു​റി​ച്ചനി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബാലുശ്ശേരി: ബാലുശ്ശേരി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്ററിലേക്കുള്ള ശുദ്ധജല വിതരണ പൈപ്പ് ലൈൻ സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധർ മുറിച്ചു നശിപ്പിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ടോടെയാണ് പൈപ്പ് മുറിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്. ഇതുമൂലം ഡയാലിസിസ് സെന്‍ററിലേക്കുള്ള ജലവിതരണം മുടങ്ങുകയും അൽപസമയം ഡയാലിസിസിന് തടസ്സം നേരിടുകയുമുണ്ടായി. പൈപ്പ് മുറിച്ച സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധരെ കണ്ടെത്തി കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് ആശുപത്രി ജീവനക്കാരും നാട്ടുകാരും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

    TAGS:Dialysis CenterWater supply pipepipeline broken
    News Summary - The water supply pipe to the dialysis center is in a damaged state
