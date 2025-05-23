Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Balussery
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2025 9:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2025 9:15 AM IST

    കി​നാ​ലൂ​ർ അ​ഗ്രോ പ്രൊ​ഡ​ക്റ്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    അ​ഞ്ച് ട​ണ്ണോ​ളം കൊ​പ്ര ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    കി​നാ​ലൂ​ർ അ​ഗ്രോ പ്രൊ​ഡ​ക്റ്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ രാ​ത്രി കി​നാ​ലൂ​ർ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ വി​ക​സ​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ഗ്രോ പ്രൊ​ഡ​ക്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ബാ​ലു​ശ്ശേ​രി: കി​നാ​ലൂ​ർ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ വി​ക​സ​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ഹാ​റാ​ണി അ​ഗ്രോ പ്രൊ​ഡ​ക്റ്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം. ക​ന​ത്ത നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ രാ​ത്രി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ഹാ​റാ​ണി അ​ഗ്രോ പ്രൊ​ഡ​ക്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന യൂ​നി​റ്റും നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ഞ്ച് ട​ണ്ണോ​ളം കൊ​പ്ര​യും ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലെ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:KinalurKozhikode NewsFire breaks out
