Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKottayamchevron_rightVaikomchevron_rightപോക്സോ കേസിൽ യുവാവ്...
    Vaikom
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2024 5:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2024 5:40 AM GMT

    പോക്സോ കേസിൽ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​മ​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​മ​ൽ

    വൈ​ക്കം: പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ൽ വ​ട​യാ​ർ തേ​വ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് കു​മാ​ര​മ​ന്ദി​രം വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ കെ.​ബി. അ​മ​ൽ (26) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ ദ്വി​ജേ​ഷി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കോ​ട​തി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kottayam NewsCrime NewsPOCSO
    News Summary - Youth arrested in POCSO case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X