Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKottayamchevron_rightVaikomchevron_rightവിദേശജോലി...
    Vaikom
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 6:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 6:35 AM GMT

    വിദേശജോലി വാഗ്ദാനംചെയ്ത് പണം തട്ടിയ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വിദേശജോലി വാഗ്ദാനംചെയ്ത് പണം തട്ടിയ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജോ​ൺ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ഫ​ർ

    വൈ​ക്കം: വി​ദേ​ശ​ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത് ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും 4,80,000 രൂ​പ ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​യാ​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജോ​ൺ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ഫ​റി​നെ (45) യാ​ണ് വൈ​ക്കം പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ഇ​യാ​ളും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ത​ല​യാ​ഴം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നോ​ർ​വേ​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി വാ​ങ്ങി​ന​ൽ​കാ​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ശ്വ​സി​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ പ​ണം ത​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. വൈ​ക്കം എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ എ​സ്.​സു​കേ​ഷ്, എ​സ്.​ഐ കു​ര്യ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, സി.​പി.​ഒ രാ​ജേ​ഷ് പി.​ആ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ ഇ​യാ​ളെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kottayam NewsCrime NewsArrest
    News Summary - A young man was arrested for extorting money by promising him a foreign job
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick