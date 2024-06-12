Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ponkunnam
    Ponkunnam
    Posted On
    12 Jun 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    12 Jun 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    കാറിടിച്ച്​ മിനിലോറിയുടെ ടയറുകൾ ഒടിഞ്ഞുതെറിച്ചു

    Mini lorry-car collision
    1. കൂ​രാ​ലി​യി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് പി​ന്നി​ലെ ട​യ​റു​ക​ൾ തെ​റി​ച്ചു​മാ​റി​യ മി​നി ലോ​റി 2.അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന കാ​റു​ക​ൾ

    പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം: പാ​ലാ-​പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം റോ​ഡി​ൽ കൂ​രാ​ലി​യി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മി​നി ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ പി​ന്നി​ലെ ട​യ​റു​ക​ളും ആ​ക്‌​സി​ലും ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​തെ​റി​ച്ചു. നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട കാ​ർ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു കാ​റി​ലു​മി​ടി​ച്ചു.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ള​ങ്ങു​ളം അ​ഞ്ചാം​മൈ​ൽ ക​തി​രോ​ലി​ൽ അ​മൃ​തേ​ശി​ന് (24) പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഇ​യാ​ളെ കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ട​ര​യോ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. പൈ​ക​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മു​ണ്ട​ക്ക​യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കൈ​ത​ച്ച​ക്ക​യു​മാ​യി പോ​യ​താ​ണ് മി​നി ലോ​റി.

