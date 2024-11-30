Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Ponkunnam
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 5:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 5:50 AM GMT

    ഉല്ലാസയാത്രകളുമായി പൊൻകുന്നം കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ഡിപ്പോ

    KSRTC buses
    പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം: ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ടൂ​റി​സം പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ഡി​പ്പോ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ച് വി​നോ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര​ക​ൾ. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ച​തു​രം​ഗ​പ്പാ​റ​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ യാ​ത്ര. എ​ട്ടി​ന് മ​ല​ക്ക​പ്പാ​റ, 14 കു​ള​ത്തൂ​പ്പു​ഴ, ആ​ര്യ​ങ്കാ​വ്, അ​ച്ച​ൻ​കോ​വി​ൽ, പ​ന്ത​ളം വ​ലി​യ​കോ​യി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര. 23ന് ​അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ആ​ഡം​ബ​ര ക്രൂ​യി​സ് നെ​ഫ​ർ​റ്റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ​യാ​ത്ര. 28ന് ​അ​ട​വി, ഗ​വി, പ​രു​ന്തും​പാ​റ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ യാ​ത്ര. ഫോ​ൺ: 9497888032.

    TAGS:KSRTC Budget Tourismksrtc excursion
    News Summary - KSRTC Budget Tourism
