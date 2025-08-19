Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mundakkayam
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 1:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 1:11 PM IST

    വീടുകയറി ആക്രമണം: പ്രതികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    വീടുകയറി ആക്രമണം: പ്രതികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    അ​നു രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ, ര​തീ​ഷ് ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ

    മു​ണ്ട​ക്ക​യം: വീ​ടു​ക​യ​റി ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​വി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ഇ​ളം​കാ​ട് വ​ല്യേ​ന്ത ഭാ​ഗം മേ​ട്ടും​പു​റ​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​നു രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ (43), വൈ​റ്റി​ല ച​ർ​ച്ച് റോ​ഡ് സ്റ്റെ​ല്ല ഹോം​സ് അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ മേ​ട്ടും​പു​റ​ത്ത് ര​തീ​ഷ് ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ (47) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 17 ന്​ ​വ​ല്യേ​ന്ത ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് പ​ന​മൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബി​ജു​വി​നെ വീ​ടു​ക​യ​റി ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലാ​ണ്​​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്.

    TAGS:Attacksaccusedarrestedhouse breakingmundakkayam news
    News Summary - House breaking and attack; The accused were arrested
