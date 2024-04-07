Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 April 2024 7:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 April 2024 7:27 AM GMT
പോക്സോ കേസിൽ 45കാരൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 45-year-old arrested in POCSO case
ഗാന്ധിനഗർ: പോക്സോ കേസിൽ 45കാരൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ചെമ്പ് ബ്രഹ്മമംഗലം യു.പി സ്കൂളിന് സമീപം തൊട്ടിയിൽ അനിരുദ്ധനെയാണ് (പ്രജീഷ് -45) ഗാന്ധിനഗർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇയാൾ പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടികളെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തി ലൈംഗികമായി പീഡിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story