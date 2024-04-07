Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKottayamchevron_rightGandhinagarchevron_rightപോക്സോ കേസിൽ 45കാരൻ...
    Gandhinagar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2024 7:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2024 7:27 AM GMT

    പോക്സോ കേസിൽ 45കാരൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പോക്സോ കേസിൽ 45കാരൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​നി​രു​ദ്ധ​ൻ

    ഗാ​ന്ധി​ന​ഗ​ർ: പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ൽ 45കാ​ര​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ചെ​മ്പ് ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​മം​ഗ​ലം യു.​പി സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പം തൊ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ അ​നി​രു​ദ്ധ​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ (പ്ര​ജീ​ഷ് -45) ഗാ​ന്ധി​ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ArrestPocso
    News Summary - 45-year-old arrested in POCSO case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X