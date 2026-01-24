നിർത്തിയിട്ട കാർ തനിയെ ഉരുണ്ടുനീങ്ങി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 Jan 2026 11:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jan 2026 11:38 AM IST
നിർത്തിയിട്ട കാർ തനിയെ ഉരുണ്ടുനീങ്ങിtext_fields
News Summary - The parked car rolled away on its own
Listen to this Article
ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട: റോഡരികിലെ കടയിൽ സാധനം വാങ്ങിക്കാൻ നിർത്തിയിട്ട കാർ തനിയെ ഉരുണ്ട് റോഡിനപ്പുറം തിട്ടയിൽ ഇടിച്ചു നിന്നു. ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട തൊടുപുഴ റോഡിൽ ആലുന്തറ ഭാഗത്ത് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം.
നൂറു കണക്കിന് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കടന്നുപോകുന്ന റോഡിലാണ് കുറുകെ കാർ നീങ്ങിയത്. ലോറിയും മറ്റു വാഹനങ്ങളും കടന്നു പോയെങ്കിലും ഒന്നിലും തട്ടാതെ കാർ കടന്നു പോകുന്ന സി.സി ടി.വി ദൃശ്യം വൈറലായി.
