    Erattupetta
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2025 2:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2025 2:25 PM IST

    ലൈംഗിക അധിക്ഷേപം; വയോധികന് 10 വർഷം കഠിനതടവും പിഴയും

    ലൈംഗിക അധിക്ഷേപം; വയോധികന് 10 വർഷം കഠിനതടവും പിഴയും
    ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ

    ഈ​രാ​റ്റു​പേ​ട്ട: 11 വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക്കു നേ​രെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന്​ 10 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും.

    ക​ട​നാ​ട് പി​ഴ​ക് ക​ര​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ​ത്ത​റ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ​ (74 ) നെ​യാ​ണ്​ 10 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന ത​ട​വി​നും 35000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​ക്കും ഈ​രാ​റ്റു​പേ​ട്ട ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് ട്രാ​ക്ക്​ കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി റോ​ഷ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ് ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​ഴ​യി​ൽ 30,000 രൂ​പ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക്ക്​ ന​ൽ​ക​ണം.

    TAGS:Kottayam Newssexual abuseimprisonment
    News Summary - Sexual abuse; Elderly man gets 10 years in prison and fine
