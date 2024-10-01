Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Erattupetta
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 5:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 5:20 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സ്​; 76കാ​ര​ന് 77 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന​ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും

    പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സ്​; 76കാ​ര​ന് 77 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന​ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും
    തോ​മ​സ്​

    ഈ​രാ​റ്റു​പേ​ട്ട: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത ബാ​ലി​ക​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ എ​രു​മേ​ലി പു​ഞ്ച​വ​യ​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​ൻ​കേ​രി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ കെ.​കെ.​തോ​മ​സി​നെ (76) 77 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന​ത​ട​വി​നും, 80,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ഈ​രാ​റ്റു​പേ​ട്ട ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് ട്രാ​ക്ക് സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി (പോ​ക്സോ) ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. ജ​ഡ്ജ് റോ​ഷ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ് ആ​ണ് വി​ധി പ്ര​സ്താ​വി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്ര​തി പി​ഴ​യ​ട​ച്ചാ​ൽ 70,000 രൂ​പ അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ത​ക്ക്​ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​യി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ശി​ക്ഷാ​നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ​യും, പോ​ക്സോ ആ​ക്ടി​ലെ​യും, വി​വി​ധ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ.

    TAGS:FineImprisonmentPOCSO
