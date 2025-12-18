Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 12:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 12:41 PM IST
തിടനാട് പഞ്ചായത്തിൽ ജയിച്ചുകയറി ദമ്പതികൾ
News Summary - Couple wins in Thidanad Panchayat local body election
ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട: പഞ്ചായത്ത് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മത്സരിച്ച ദമ്പതികൾക്ക് മികച്ച വിജയം. തിടനാട് പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ 11, 12 വാർഡുകളിൽ യു.ഡി.എഫിന് വേണ്ടി മത്സരിച്ച ബിനോ മുളങ്ങാശ്ശേരിയും ഭാര്യ മിനിയുമാണ് വിജയിച്ച ദമ്പതികൾ. രണ്ടു പേരും മുൻ കാലങ്ങളിലും പഞ്ചായത്ത് അംഗങ്ങളായിരുന്നു. ബിനോ ജോസഫ് 278 വോട്ടിന്റെയും മിനി ബിനോ 204 വോട്ടിന്റെയും ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിലാണ് വിജയിച്ചത്.
