    Erattupetta
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 12:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 12:41 PM IST

    തിടനാട് പഞ്ചായത്തിൽ ജയിച്ചുകയറി ദമ്പതികൾ

    തിടനാട് പഞ്ചായത്തിൽ ജയിച്ചുകയറി ദമ്പതികൾ
    ബി​നോ മു​ള​ങ്ങാ​ശ്ശേ​രി​യും മി​നി​യും

    Listen to this Article

    ഈ​രാ​റ്റു​പേ​ട്ട: പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം. തി​ട​നാ​ട് പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ 11, 12 വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച ബി​നോ മു​ള​ങ്ങാ​ശ്ശേ​രി​യും ഭാ​ര്യ മി​നി​യു​മാ​ണ് വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ. ര​ണ്ടു പേ​രും മു​ൻ കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബി​നോ ജോ​സ​ഫ് 278 വോ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ​യും മി​നി ബി​നോ 204 വോ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ​യും ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Kottayam NewsElection NewsUDFKerala Local Body Election
    News Summary - Couple wins in Thidanad Panchayat local body election
