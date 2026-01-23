ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി പരിചയപ്പെട്ട 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസ്: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST
23 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST
ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി പരിചയപ്പെട്ട 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസ്: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Youth arrested for raping 14-year-old girl he met on Instagram
ശാസ്താംകോട്ട: ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി പരിചയപ്പെട്ട 14കാരിയായ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ പോക്സോ വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ. കോട്ടയം പെരുമ്പായിക്കാട് കുമ്പളത്ത് ഹൗസ് സച്ചിൻ വർഗീസ് (26) ആണ് പിടിയിലായത്.
ശാസ്താംകോട്ട പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിലാണ് സംഭവം. പല തവണ ഇയാൾ പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ വീട്ടിലെത്തി പീഡിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നതായി പറയുന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾ പ്രതിയെ തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ച് പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറുകയായിരുന്നു. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
