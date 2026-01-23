Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightSasthamkottachevron_rightഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി...
    Sasthamkotta
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 11:09 AM IST

    ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി പരിചയപ്പെട്ട 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസ്: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി പരിചയപ്പെട്ട 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസ്: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ശാസ്താംകോട്ട: ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം വഴി പരിചയപ്പെട്ട 14കാരിയായ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ പോക്സോ വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ. കോട്ടയം പെരുമ്പായിക്കാട് കുമ്പളത്ത് ഹൗസ് സച്ചിൻ വർഗീസ് (26) ആണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

    ശാസ്താംകോട്ട പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിലാണ് സംഭവം. പല തവണ ഇയാൾ പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ വീട്ടിലെത്തി പീഡിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നതായി പറയുന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾ പ്രതിയെ തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ച് പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറുകയായിരുന്നു. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:sexual abuseMan ArrestedKollam
    News Summary - Youth arrested for raping 14-year-old girl he met on Instagram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X