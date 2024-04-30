Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sasthamkotta
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 4:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:58 PM GMT

    കൊടുംചൂടിൽ മഴയെത്തി; മുന്നോടിയായി ആലിപ്പഴ വർഷം

    ശാസ്താംകോട്ട: ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ആരംഭിച്ച മഴയ്ക്ക് മുന്നോടിയായി കുന്നത്തൂർ താലൂക്കിൽ പലയിടത്തും ആലിപ്പഴം വീണു. കുന്നത്തൂർ പനന്തോപ്പ്, പോരുവഴി, മുതുപിലാക്കാട് മേഖലകളിലുണ്ടായ ആലിപ്പഴ വീഴ്ച പലർക്കും കൗതുക കാഴ്ചയായി.

    പലരും ആലിപ്പഴം കൗതുകത്തിന് ശേഖരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. കഠിനമായ ചൂട് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട പകലിന് ശേഷമെത്തിയ മഴ ഏറെ ആശ്വാസം പകർന്നു.

    TAGS:Hail fall
    News Summary - hail rain in several places around sasthamkotta
