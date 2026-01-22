Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sasthamkotta
    Posted On
    22 Jan 2026 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 10:52 AM IST

    കഞ്ചാവുമായി സഹോദരങ്ങൾ പിടിയിൽ

    കഞ്ചാവുമായി സഹോദരങ്ങൾ പിടിയിൽ
    ശാസ്താംകോട്ട: ട്രെയിനിൽ കടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടുവന്ന 2.2 കിലോഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവുമായി ശാസ്താംകോട്ട റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ സഹോദരങ്ങൾ പിടിയിലായി. ശാസ്താംകോട്ട രാജഗിരി നിജോ ഭവനത്തിൽ സേജോ (30), നിജോ (32) എന്നിവരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

    പൊലീസിന്‍റെ ഡാൻസാഫ് ടീമിന് കിട്ടിയ രഹസ്യത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് ഇവർ പിടിയിലാകുന്നത്. വിൽപനക്കായി എത്തിച്ച കഞ്ചാവാണ് പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കിയ പ്രതികളെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

    brothers arrested with ganja
    News Summary - Brothers arrested with ganja
