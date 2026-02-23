Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sasthamkotta
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 11:59 AM IST

    കൃഷിഭവനിലെ അലമാരയിൽ രക്തഅണലി

    കൃഷിഭവനിലെ അലമാരയിൽ രക്തഅണലി
    കു​ന്ന​ത്തൂ​ർ കൃ​ഷി​ഭ​വ​നി​ലെ അ​ല​മാ​ര​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട ര​ക്ത അ​ണ​ലി

    ശാസ്താംകോട്ട: കുന്നത്തൂർ കൃഷിഭവനിലെ അലമാരയിൽ താവളമുറപ്പിച്ച രക്ത അണലി ജീവനക്കാരെ വിറപ്പിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം രാവിലെ പത്തോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ഈ സമയം കൃഷിഭവന്റെ മതിൽ നിർമാണത്തിനെത്തിയ കൺസ്ട്രക്ഷൻ കമ്പനിയിലെ തൊഴിലാളികളായ സുരേഷ്, അനന്ദു എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് അണലിയെ പിടികൂടി ചാക്കിലാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പാമ്പ് പിടിത്തം വശമില്ലാത്ത ഈ യുവാക്കൾ മനോധൈര്യം കൈമുതലാക്കിയാണ് അണലിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. പിന്നീടാണ് അണലിവർഗത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും അപകടകാരിയായ രക്ത അണലിയാണ് ഇതെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞത്.

    TAGS:Krishibhavanviper
