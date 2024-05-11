Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Punalur
    11 May 2024 5:21 AM GMT
    11 May 2024 5:21 AM GMT

    നിരോധിത ലഹരി ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടി

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ പ്രതികൾ

    പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്​ ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ 17 ചാ​ക്ക് നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​ളി​യ​റ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ര​ണ്ടു പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് പാ​വൂ​ർഛ​ത്രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശ​ക്തി​വേ​ൽ മു​രു​ക​ൻ, പു​ന​ലൂ​രി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​രു​ൾ​വ​ള​വ​നു​മാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    പാ​ൻ​മ​സാ​ല, ഗു​ട്ക തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് നി​ന്ന് വാ​ങ്ങി ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ചി​ല​ർ​ക്ക് വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ഇ​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

