Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightParavoorchevron_rightഎം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി...
    Paravoor
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2025 2:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2025 2:03 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഗി​രീ​ഷ്

    പ​ര​വൂ​ർ: സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ തു​റ​ക്ക​ലി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ല​ഹ​രി വേ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ പ​ര​വൂ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 34 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. പ​ര​വൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സും ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് സം​ഘ​വും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ തൃ​ക്ക​രു​വ, കാ​ഞ്ഞാ​വെ​ളി കാ​ച്ചി​ക​പ്പു​റം ഗി​രീ​ഷ് (26) ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kollam NewsYouth arrestedMDMA
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X