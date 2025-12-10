Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 11:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 11:53 AM IST
പരവൂർ തെക്കുംഭാഗത്ത് ജീവനുള്ള തിമിംഗലം കരക്കടിഞ്ഞു
News Summary - A live whale washed ashore in the southern part of Paravur
പരവൂർ: പരവൂരിൽ തെക്കുംഭാഗം കടൽതീരത്ത് തിമിംഗലം തീരത്തടിഞ്ഞു. ജീവനുള്ള തിമിംഗലമാണ് തെക്കുംഭാഗം പുത്തൻ പള്ളിക്കു പടിഞ്ഞാറുവശം കരയ്ക്കടിഞ്ഞത്. കടലിൽ ഉപേക്ഷിച്ച വലയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി സഞ്ചരിക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെയാണ് തീരത്ത് എത്തിയത്.
സമീപത്തുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികൾ ഉടൻ തന്നെ പൊലീസിലും ഫയർഫോഴ്സിലും വിവരമറിയിച്ചതനുസരിച്ച് അവർ എത്തി കടലിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചുവിടാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും ആദ്യശ്രമം വിഫലമായി. തുടർന്ന് സമീപത്തായി കടലിൽ സർഫിങ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്ന വിദേശികളുംകൂടി ചേർന്ന് കടലിലേക്ക് ഒഴുക്കിവിട്ടു.
