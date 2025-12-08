Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kundara
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 11:01 AM IST

    കുണ്ടറയിൽ ‘വഴിപാട്’ കൊട്ടിക്കലാശം

    Vazipad,pot,found,dungeon, കുണ്ടറ,കൊല്ലം, തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്
    കു​ണ്ട​റ​യി​ലെ കൊ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ലാ​ശം

    Listen to this Article

    കു​ണ്ട​റ : പ​തി​വി​ന് വി​പ​രീ​ത​മാ​യി കു​ണ്ട​റ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​വ​സാ​ന ലാ​പ്പ് ത​ണു​പ്പ​നാ​യി. ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 15ൽ ​അ​ധി​കം അ​നൗ​ൺ​സ്​​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും നൂ​റോ​ളം ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്പ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​ണ്ട​റ മു​ക്ക​ട ജ​ങ്ഷ​നി​ൽ പേ​രി​ന് ഇ​ട​തി​ന്‍റെ​യും വ​ല​തി​ന്‍റെ​യും ഓ​രോ ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ വാ​ഹ​നം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ആ​വേ​ശം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ വ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​നും നി​ന്നി​ട​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് അ​ന​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Election Newskundarakollamnews
    News Summary - 'Vazipad' pot found in the dungeon
