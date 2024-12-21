Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kottiyam
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 12:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 12:35 PM IST

    ടൂത്ത്​ പിക്കുകൊണ്ട് മത്സരവള്ളത്തിന്‍റെ മാതൃക

    നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചത് കാ​ർ​ട്ടൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പാ​ച്ച​ൻ കൊ​ട്ടി​യ​ം
    ടൂത്ത്​ പിക്കുകൊണ്ട് മത്സരവള്ളത്തിന്‍റെ മാതൃക
    കാ​ർ​ട്ടൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പാ​ച്ച​ൻ കൊ​ട്ടി​യം ടൂ​ത്ത്​ പി​ക് കൊ​ണ്ട്​

    നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച മ​ത്സ​ര​വ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​തൃ​ക

    കൊ​ട്ടി​യം: അ​ഷ്ട​മു​ടി കാ​യ​ലോ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ ആ​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​ലാ​ഴ്ത്തി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ട്രോ​ഫി വ​ള്ളം​ക​ളി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ ടൂ​ത്ത്​ പി​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ട് ജ​ലോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​തൃ​ക നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച് കാ​ർ​ട്ടൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ്. പാ​ച്ച​ൻ കൊ​ട്ടി​യ​മാ​ണ് ടൂ​ത്ത്​ പി​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ട് ആ​റ​ടി നീ​ള​വും ര​ണ്ട​ടി വീ​തി​യു​മു​ള്ള വ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​തൃ​ക തീ​ർ​ത്ത​ത്. മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സം കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ഇ​ത് പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ക്രി​ലി​ക് ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു നി​ർ​മാ​ണം.

    TAGS:cartoonistmodel boattoothpickpachan kottiyam
    News Summary - Model of competition boat with toothpick
