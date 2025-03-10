Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kollamchevron_rightKottiyamchevron_right
    Kottiyam
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2025 1:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 1:05 PM IST

    കെട്ടിട നിർമാണത്തൊഴിലാളിക്ക് സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റു

    കെട്ടിട നിർമാണത്തൊഴിലാളിക്ക് സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റു
    സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റ ബി​ജു

    കൊ​ട്ടി​യം: കെ​ട്ടി​ട നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റു. മേ​ശ​ൻ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യ ക​ണ്ണ​ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ കു​ന്ന​വി​ള​യി​ൽ ബി​ജു​വി​നാ​ണ് സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പ​മേ​റ്റ​ത്.

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ മു​ഖ​ത്ത​ല മു​രാ​രി​മു​ക്കി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന്‍റെ ര​ണ്ടാം​നി​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    സൂ​ര്യാ​ത​പം ഏ​റ്റ​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ദ്യം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ള്ള​ൽ പോ​ലെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ജി​ല്ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ തേ​ടി.

