Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightKottarakkarachevron_rightഎട്ട് വയസ്സുകാരനെ...
    Kottarakkara
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 2:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 2:07 PM IST

    എട്ട് വയസ്സുകാരനെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച ആൾക്ക്​ 70 വർഷം തടവും 40000 രൂപ പിഴയും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എട്ട് വയസ്സുകാരനെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച ആൾക്ക്​ 70 വർഷം തടവും 40000 രൂപ പിഴയും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബാബു

    കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര: എ​ട്ടു വ​യ​സു​കാ​ര​നെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ ചെ​ങ്ങ​മ​നാ​ട് അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ കോ​ള​നി​യി​ൽ ബാ​ബു​വി​ന് (54 -ഷി​ജു) 70 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 40000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ. കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര അ​തി​വേ​ഗ സ്‌​പെ​ഷ്യ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി അ​ഞ്ജു മീ​ര ബി​ർ​ള​യാ​ണ് വി​ധി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. കു​ട്ടി​യെ പ്ര​കൃ​തി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ന് നി​ര​ന്ത​രം ഇ​ര​യാ​ക്കി​യെ​ന്നു കാ​ട്ടി 2020ൽ ​കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​നു വേ​ണ്ടി സ്‌​പെ​ഷ്യ​ൽ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ ഷു​ഗു സി. ​തോ​മ​സ് ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Molestation Case
    News Summary - arrested for molestation
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X