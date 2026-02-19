Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 19 Feb 2026 2:02 PM IST
    date_range 19 Feb 2026 2:02 PM IST

    കാട്ടുപന്നിയുടെ അക്രമത്തിൽ ദമ്പതികൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    wild boar
    കാട്ടുപന്നിയുടെ അക്രമത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റവർ

    കടയ്ക്കൽ: ബൈക്കിൽ കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ദമ്പതികൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്. കിളിമാനൂർ വെള്ളല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശികളായ അനീഷ് കുമാറിനും ഭാര്യ ഷീജ കുമാരിക്കുമാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. കടയ്ക്കൽ താലൂക്ക് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലേക്ക് രാവിലെ വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് വരുംവഴിക്കാണ് കടയ്ക്കൽ പുതുക്കോട് വെച്ച് കാട്ടുപന്നിയിടിച്ചത്. തലക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റ രണ്ടുപേരും താലൂക്കാശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടി.

    TAGS:kadakkalwildboarsAccidents
    News Summary - Couple injured in wild boar attack.
