Madhyamam
    Kadakkal
    Kadakkal
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 10:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 10:54 AM IST

    ഭാര്യയോട് വഴക്കിട്ട് കാറിന് തീയിട്ട് ഭർത്താവ്

    ഭാര്യയോട് വഴക്കിട്ട് കാറിന് തീയിട്ട് ഭർത്താവ്
    കാ​ർ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ: ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള വ​ഴ​ക്കി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് സ്വ​ന്തം കാ​ർ ക​ത്തി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളാ​ർ​വ​ട്ടം കാ​റ്റാ​ടി​മൂ​ട് മം​ഗ​ല​ത്ത് പു​ത്ത​ൻ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ദി​ലീ​ഷാ​ണ് കാ​ർ ക​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. വീ​ടി​ന്‍റെ മു​ൻ​വ​ശ​ത്ത് റോ​ഡി​ൽ​കി​ട​ന്ന കാ​റാ​ണ് ക​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. വ​ഴ​ക്കി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഭാ​ര്യ ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ക​ട​യി​ൽ പോ​യ​സ​മ​യം കാ​റി​ന് തീ​യി​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​നും കേ​ടു​വ​രു​ത്തി. ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ നി​ന്ന്​ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsKadakal
    News Summary - Husband sets car on fire after quarrel with wife
