ഭാര്യയോട് വഴക്കിട്ട് കാറിന് തീയിട്ട് ഭർത്താവ്

28 April 2025 10:54 AM IST
28 April 2025 10:54 AM IST
ഭാര്യയോട് വഴക്കിട്ട് കാറിന് തീയിട്ട് ഭർത്താവ്text_fields
News Summary - Husband sets car on fire after quarrel with wife
കടയ്ക്കൽ: ഭാര്യയുമായുള്ള വഴക്കിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഭർത്താവ് സ്വന്തം കാർ കത്തിച്ചു. വെള്ളാർവട്ടം കാറ്റാടിമൂട് മംഗലത്ത് പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ ദിലീഷാണ് കാർ കത്തിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. വീടിന്റെ മുൻവശത്ത് റോഡിൽകിടന്ന കാറാണ് കത്തിച്ചത്. വഴക്കിനുശേഷം ഭാര്യ ഇരുചക്രവാഹനത്തിൽ സമീപത്തെ കടയിൽ പോയസമയം കാറിന് തീയിടുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് ഭാര്യയുടെ ഇരുചക്രവാഹനത്തിനും കേടുവരുത്തി. കടയ്ക്കൽ നിന്ന് അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേനയെത്തിയാണ് തീ കെടുത്തിയത്.
