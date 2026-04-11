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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightKadakkalchevron_rightസ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ബ​സും...
    Kadakkal
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2026 9:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2026 9:11 AM IST

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് പ​രി​ക്ക്

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    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് പ​രി​ക്ക്
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    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം

    ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് പ​രി​ക്ക്. ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് സ​മ​യ​മു​ള്ള വ​ൺ​വേ റോ​ഡി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. മ​ട​ത്ത​റ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ബ​സ്റ്റാ​ന്റി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സും മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു നി​ന്നും റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച ബൈ​ക്കു​മാ​ണ് കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​നാ​യ തൂ​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ശോ​ക​ന് നി​സ്സാ ര​പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

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