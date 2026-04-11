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Posted Ondate_range 11 April 2026 9:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 April 2026 9:11 AM IST
സ്വകാര്യബസും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് പരിക്ക്text_fields
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News Summary - Biker injured in collision between private bus and bike
കടയ്ക്കൽ: സ്വകാര്യ ബസും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് പരിക്ക്. കടയ്ക്കൽ മാർക്കറ്റിന് സമയമുള്ള വൺവേ റോഡിലാണ് അപകടം. മടത്തറയിൽ നിന്നും ബസ്റ്റാന്റിലേക്ക് വന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസും മാർക്കറ്റിന് സമീപത്തു നിന്നും റോഡിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശിച്ച ബൈക്കുമാണ് കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികനായ തൂറ്റിക്കൽ സ്വദേശി അശോകന് നിസ്സാ രപരിക്കേറ്റു.
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