    Chadayamangalam
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 12:33 PM IST

    ടെറസിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് വളർത്തിയ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ആ​രോ​മ​ൽ

    ച​ട​യ​മം​ഗ​ലം: വീ​ടി​ന്റെ ടെ​റ​സി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ചെ​ടി ന​ട്ടു വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. വാ​ള​കം ക​മ്പ​ങ്കോ​ട് കൊ​ച്ചു​കു​ന്നും​പു​റം പ​ന​മൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ആ​രോ​മ​ൽ (24) ആ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. താ​മ​സി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വീ​ടി​ന്റെ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 20 സെ​ന്റീ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ നീ​ള​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ചെ​ടി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ച​ട​യ​മം​ഗ​ലം എ​ക്സൈ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ രാ​ജേ​ഷ്, അ​സി. എ​ക്സൈ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ്, സി​വി​ൽ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് ഓ​ഫീ​സ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ സ​ബീ​ർ, ച​ന്തു, ജി​നു , വ​നി​താ സി​വി​ൽ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് ഓ​ഫീ​സ​ർ ഗീ​തു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:chadayamangalamKollam Newsyoung mangrowing cannabisarrestedterraceExcise inspector
    News Summary - Young man arrested for growing cannabis on terrace
