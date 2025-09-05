ടെറസിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് വളർത്തിയ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Sept 2025 12:33 PM IST
5 Sept 2025 12:33 PM IST
ടെറസിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് വളർത്തിയ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Young man arrested for growing cannabis on terrace
ചടയമംഗലം: വീടിന്റെ ടെറസിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടി നട്ടു വളർത്തിയ യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ. വാളകം കമ്പങ്കോട് കൊച്ചുകുന്നുംപുറം പനമൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ആരോമൽ (24) ആണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. താമസിച്ചിരുന്ന വീടിന്റെ മുകളിൽ നിന്ന് 20 സെന്റീമീറ്റർ നീളമുള്ള ഒരു കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടി കണ്ടെത്തി.
ചടയമംഗലം എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ രാജേഷ്, അസി. എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ഷാനവാസ്, സിവിൽ എക്സൈസ് ഓഫീസർമാരായ സബീർ, ചന്തു, ജിനു , വനിതാ സിവിൽ എക്സൈസ് ഓഫീസർ ഗീതു എന്നിവർ പരിശോധനയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
