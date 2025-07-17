Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Anchalummoodu
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2025 12:16 PM IST

    ട്രാൻസ്ഫോമറും പരിസരവും കാടുകയറിയ നിലയിൽ

    ട്രാൻസ്ഫോമറും പരിസരവും കാടുകയറിയ നിലയിൽ
    വി​ല​വൂ​ർ ജ​ങ്​​ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​മ​റും പ​രി​സ​ര​വും കാ​ടു​ക​യ​റി​യ നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    അ​ഞ്ചാ​ലും​മൂ​ട്: പ​ന​യം പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ചാ​റു​കാ​ട് വാ​ർ​ഡി​ലെ വി​ല​വൂ​ർ ജ​ങ്​​ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​മ​റും പ​രി​സ​ര​വും കാ​ടു​ക​യ​റി കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്​ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യാ​കു​ന്നു. നി​ത്യേ​ന സ്കൂ​ൾ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ യാ​ത്ര​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​മ​ർ കാ​ടു​ക​യ​റി കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​മ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്നും കാ​ടി​ന്‍റെ വ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ ത​ള്ളി നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ഭീ​തി​ക്ക്​ കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി കു​ണ്ട​റ ഡി​വി​ഷ​ന്​ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​മ​ർ.

    TAGS:transformerGovernment of KeralaKSEB
