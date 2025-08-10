Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightAnchalummooduchevron_rightഒമ്പത് കിലോ...
    Anchalummoodu
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 1:45 PM IST

    ഒമ്പത് കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒമ്പത് കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ പ്ര​തി ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ദാ​സ് നാ​യ​ക്

    അ​ഞ്ചാ​ലും​മൂ​ട്: ഒ​മ്പ​ത് കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​ഡീ​ഷ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ഒ​ഡി​ഷ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ദാ​സ് നാ​യ​കി​നെ​യാ​ണ് കൊ​ല്ലം സി​റ്റി ഡാ​ൻ​സ​ഫ് ടീ​മും അ​ഞ്ചാ​ലും​മൂ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ഡി​ഷ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ മാ​ർ​ഗം എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​യ ശേ​ഷം എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​ത്ത് നി​ന്നും തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം മെ​മു​വി​ൽ പെ​രി​നാ​ട് റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ദാ​സ് നാ​യ​കി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Drugsodisha nativeanchalummooduarrestedDansef Squad
    News Summary - Arrested with nine kilos of ganja
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X