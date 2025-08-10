Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Anchal
    Anchal
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 1:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 1:53 PM IST

    നാല് കണ്ണുള്ള തേങ്ങ

    നാല് കണ്ണുള്ള തേങ്ങ
    അ​ഞ്ച​ൽ : വീ​ട്ടു​മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യ തെ​ങ്ങി​ൽ നി​ന്നും പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ച് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ല​ഭി​ച്ച തേ​ങ്ങ​ക്ക് നാ​ലു​ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ളും നാ​ല് വ​രി​പ്പും. കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള മ​റ്റ് തേ​ങ്ങ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​ത​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ത​ന്നെ​യി​ല്ല. വി​ള​ക്കു​പാ​റ കി​ണ​റ്റു​മു​ക്ക് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ക്ബ​റു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​തേ​ങ്ങ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. തെ​ങ്ങു​ക​ളി​ലെ ജ​നി​ത​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മൂ​ല​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ കൃ​ഷി വ​കു​പ്പ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:coconutKollam Newsanchaleye
    News Summary - Four-eyed coconut
