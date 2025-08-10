നാല് കണ്ണുള്ള തേങ്ങ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 1:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 1:53 PM IST
നാല് കണ്ണുള്ള തേങ്ങtext_fields
News Summary - Four-eyed coconut
അഞ്ചൽ : വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് വളർത്തിയ തെങ്ങിൽ നിന്നും പതിനഞ്ച് വർഷത്തിന് ശേഷം ആദ്യമായി ലഭിച്ച തേങ്ങക്ക് നാലുകണ്ണുകളും നാല് വരിപ്പും. കൂട്ടത്തിലുള്ള മറ്റ് തേങ്ങകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേകതകളൊന്നും തന്നെയില്ല. വിളക്കുപാറ കിണറ്റുമുക്ക് സ്വദേശി അക്ബറുടെ വീട്ടിലാണ് ഈ തേങ്ങ ലഭിച്ചത്. തെങ്ങുകളിലെ ജനിതക പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ മൂലമാണ് ഇങ്ങനെ സംഭവിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് കൃഷി വകുപ്പധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
