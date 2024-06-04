Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Vypin
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 5:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 5:02 AM GMT

    ചീട്ടുകളി: 25 പേരെ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി; 74,000 രൂപ കണ്ടെടുത്തു

    kerala police
    വൈ​പ്പി​ൻ: ഞാ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ റോ​യ്​​ലാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ പ​ണം​വെ​ച്ച് ചീ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ച്ച 25 പേ​രെ ഞാ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 74,000 രൂ​പ​യും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ര​ഹ​സ്യ വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ സു​നി​ൽ തോ​മ​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​സ്.​ഐ കു​ഞ്ഞു​മോ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, സീ​നി​യ​ർ സി.​പി.​ഒ​മാ​രാ​യ റെ​ജി ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ൻ, കെ.​ജി. പ്രീ​ജ​ൻ, വി.​വി. വി​നേ​ഷ്, എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Crime News Ernakulam News Card game
