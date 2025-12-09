Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKasargodchevron_rightThrikaripurchevron_rightപ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ...
    Thrikaripur
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2025 7:44 AM IST

    പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ ‘ഒരുമിച്ചുണ്ട്’ സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ ‘ഒരുമിച്ചുണ്ട്’ സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി​ലി​ക്കോ​ട് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ എം. ​മ​നു​വും

    ക​രി​മ്പി​ൽ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നും ക​ഴ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഊ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ: പ്രചാരണം അന്തിമഘട്ടത്തിലേക്ക് കടക്കവെ സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾ ഉച്ചയൂണിന് കഴകത്തിൽ ഒരുമിച്ചെത്തിയത് കൗതുകമായി. കാസർകോട് ജില്ല പഞ്ചായത്ത് പിലിക്കോട് ഡിവിഷൻ ഇടതുമുന്നണി സ്ഥാനാർഥി എം. മനു, യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി കരിമ്പിൽ കൃഷ്‌ണൻ എന്നിവരാണ് തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ കണ്ണമംഗലം കഴകത്തിലെത്തിയത്.

    കളിയാട്ട മഹോത്സവം നടക്കുന്നതറിഞ്ഞാണ് ഇരുവരും പ്രവർത്തകർക്കൊപ്പം കഴകത്തിലെത്തിയത്. ഉച്ചയായതിനാൽ പ്രചാരണത്തിന് ഇടവേള നൽകി ഇരുവരും ഒരുമിച്ചിരുന്ന് ആഹാരം കഴിച്ചാണ് മടങ്ങിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:CandidatesdinningOpposite partyKerala Local Body Election
    News Summary - Candidates 'Dining together' during campaign
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X