Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightKasargodchevron_rightNeeleswaramchevron_rightബൈക്ക് മോഷ്ടാവിന്‍റെ...
    Neeleswaram
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    ബൈക്ക് മോഷ്ടാവിന്‍റെ ദൃശ്യം പൊലീസ് പുറത്തുവിട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    bike
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മോഷ്ടാവിന്‍റെ ദൃശ്യം

    നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം: നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ബൈ​ക്ക് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി. ദൃ​ശ്യം പൊ​ലീ​സ് പു​റ​ത്ത് വി​ട്ടു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ബൈ​ക്ക് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഒ​ന്നാം പ്ര​തി​യു​ടെ ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ് പു​റ​ത്തു വി​ട്ട​ത്.

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​മ​റ​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ബൈ​ക്കു​മാ​യി പോ​കു​ന്ന മോ​ഷ്ടാ​വി​ന്റെ ദൃ​ശ്യം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ച് വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 0467-2280240, 9497980928 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:footagepolicebike thief
    News Summary - The police released the footage of the bike thief
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X