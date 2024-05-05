84കാരനെ കാണാനില്ല

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 May 2024 7:14 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 May 2024 7:14 AM GMT
84കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The 84-year-old is missing
നീലേശ്വരം: കിനാനൂർ കരിന്തളം പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ കാട്ടിപ്പൊയിൽ വരഞ്ഞൂരിലെ കെ. കുഞ്ഞിരാമനെ കാണാതായതായി ബന്ധുക്കൾ നീലേശ്വരം പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകി. മേയ് ഒന്നു മുതലാണ് കാണാതായതെന്നാണ് പരാതിയിൽ പറയുന്നത്. നീലേശ്വരം പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു. കണ്ടുകിട്ടുന്നവർ 0467-2280240, 9497980928, 9497970170 നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story