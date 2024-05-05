Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kasargod Neeleswaram 84കാരനെ കാണാനില്ല
    Neeleswaram
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2024 7:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2024 7:14 AM GMT

    84കാരനെ കാണാനില്ല

    കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​ൻ
    കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​ൻ

    നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം: കി​നാ​നൂ​ർ ക​രി​ന്ത​ളം പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​ട്ടി​പ്പൊ​യി​ൽ വ​ര​ഞ്ഞൂ​രി​ലെ കെ. ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​നെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി. മേ​യ് ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്‌. നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ക​ണ്ടു​കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 0467-2280240, 9497980928, 9497970170 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:MissingManKasargod News
    News Summary - The 84-year-old is missing
